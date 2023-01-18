GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. No. 14 TCU Horned Frogs — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.

WHEN/WHERE

Date: Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Tip-Off Time: 7:00 PM EST

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia

WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Announcers: Pete Sousa and Bryndon Manzer

Online Streaming: ONLY AVAILABLE ON ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM 375

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: West Virginia -2.5, Total 148.5 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

PREGAME READING & UPDATES

