The Shotgun/Throwdown: West Virginia loses fifth straight, Huggins names new assistant coach

After five Big 12 games, the West Virginia men’s basketball team is now 0-5 in conference play. The Mountaineers’ latest loss was to Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman. WVU was in the game the entire time, never trailing by more than nine points, but the Mountaineers never led during the game.

Free throws were, again, a significant contributing factor to their loss. WVU missed all of its free throws in the first half and missed four free throws in the final two minutes of the game. When will the WVU players realize that making free throws can help them win games?

WVU Knocks Off No. 18/17 Baylor

The West Virginia women’s basketball team defeated a ranked Baylor team, 74-65, in the WVU Coliseum on Saturday. The Mountaineers locked down the Bears in the fourth quarter, only allowing eight points in the final 10 minutes of the game.

Former Cincinnati, NBA player DerMarr Johnson named to WVU coaching staff

Head coach Bob Huggins has hired his former player DerMarr Johnson as an assistant coach on the WVU men’s basketball team. Johnson played one season for Huggins at Cincinnati and was then draft sixth overall in the 2000 NBA Draft.

Around the Big 12

11/13 K-State Sees Streak End at 17/17 TCU, 82-68

TCU and Kansas State squared off in a battle of ranked Big 12 teams on Saturday. A strong first half and 23 points from senior forward helped the Horned Frogs get the win.

KU basketball vs. Iowa State recap: Jayhawks win 62-60 in Big 12 Conference thriller

The other game between ranked Big 12 teams on Saturday was Iowa State’s matchup with Kansas. Freshman guard Gradey Dick hit five three-pointers and junior forward Jalen Wilson had a double-double to help the Jayhawks narrowly win.

Around the NCAA

Michigan State basketball falls to Purdue, 64-63: Game thread recap

Junior center Zach Edey went off for #3 Purdue, scoring 32 points and grabbing 17 rebounds, in the Boilermakers’ win over Michigan State.

