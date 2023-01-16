West Virginia promotes running backs coach Chad Scott to offensive coordinator

The West Virginia Mountaineers have named running backs coach Chad Scott as their next offensive coordinator, a position vacated when Graham Harrell left the position to take the same position at Purdue.

“Chad knows what our strengths are, and he has earned this opportunity. I have coached with him for 13 years, and I trust him and the positive energy he brings every day to our team. Coach Scott has been a part of elite offenses in the past at Troy, Texas Tech and North Carolina and that experience has prepared him for this leadership role. The fact that he has built strong relationships with our players and is a tremendous teacher of the game will have a positive effect on our entire offensive unit.” - West Virginia head coach Neal Brown

Scott coached a running game that averaged over 170 yards per game last year and the Mountaineers were one of the deepest teams in the country with four different players seeing significant playing time between Tony Mathis, Justin Johnson, CJ Donaldson and Jaylen Anderson - a quartet who combined for 1,793 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.