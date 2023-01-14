GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.
WHEN/WHERE
Date: Saturday, January 14, 2023
Tip-Off Time: Noon EST
Where: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma
WATCH/LISTEN
Channel: ESPN2; DirecTV 209, DISH 143
TV Crew: Chuckie Kempf and Tim Welsh
Online Streaming: ESPN with a valid cable subscription
Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | Sirius 381
Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi & Jay Jacobs
Betting Odds: Oklahoma -3.5, Total 147 points via DraftKings Sportsbook
THE ENEMY
Where are they from? Norman, Oklahoma
Series History: Oklahoma won both meetings last season and has won six in a row in the series to take a 16-9 advantage. WVU’s last win in the series was a 72-71 victory in the 2019 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship.
Record: 10-6 (1-3 Big 12)
Record in 2021-22: 19-16 (7-11), lost to St. Bonaventure, 70-68, in NIT 2nd Round
Head Coach: Porter Moser (2nd Season)
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:
West Virginia Mountaineers: Tre Mitchell, Emmitt Matthews, Jimmy Bell, Erik Stevenson, and Kedrian Johnson
Oklahoma Sooners: Jacob Groves, Tanner Groves, Jalen Hill, Grant Sherfield, and Milos Uzan
