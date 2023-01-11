GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Baylor Bears — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





WHEN/WHERE

Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Tip-Off Time: 7:00 PM EST

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Announcers: James Westling and King McClure

Online Streaming: ONLY AVAILABLE ON ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM 375

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: West Virginia -1.5, Total 147.5 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

Betting Odds: West Virginia -1.5, Total 147.5 points via DraftKings Sportsbook





THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Waco, Texas

Series History: Baylor holds an 14-8 series advantage over West Virginia. Last season, Baylor won in Morgantown, 77-68, and in Waco, 81-77

Record: 10-5 (0-3 Big 12)

Record in 2021-22: 27-7 (14-4 Big 12); lost to No. 8 seed North Carolina in NCAA Second Round, 93-86 in OT

Head Coach: Scott Drew (20th Season)





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Tre Mitchell, Emmitt Matthews, Jimmy Bell, Erik Stevenson, and Joe Toussaint

Baylor Bears: Flo Thamba, Jalen Bridges, Keyonte George, LJ Cryer and Adam Flagler





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

