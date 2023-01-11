GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Baylor Bears — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.
WHEN/WHERE
Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Tip-Off Time: 7:00 PM EST
Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia
WATCH/LISTEN
Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Announcers: James Westling and King McClure
Online Streaming: ONLY AVAILABLE ON ESPN+
Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM 375
Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs
Betting Odds: West Virginia -1.5, Total 147.5 points via DraftKings Sportsbook
THE ENEMY
Where are they from? Waco, Texas
Series History: Baylor holds an 14-8 series advantage over West Virginia. Last season, Baylor won in Morgantown, 77-68, and in Waco, 81-77
Record: 10-5 (0-3 Big 12)
Record in 2021-22: 27-7 (14-4 Big 12); lost to No. 8 seed North Carolina in NCAA Second Round, 93-86 in OT
Head Coach: Scott Drew (20th Season)
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:
West Virginia Mountaineers: Tre Mitchell, Emmitt Matthews, Jimmy Bell, Erik Stevenson, and Joe Toussaint
Baylor Bears: Flo Thamba, Jalen Bridges, Keyonte George, LJ Cryer and Adam Flagler
PREGAME READING & UPDATES
