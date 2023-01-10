The Shotgun/Throwdown: How WVU and TCU compare since joining the Big 12

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

West Virginia at TCU joined the Big 12 Conference together in 2012. During those 11 years, TCU’s football program has seen more success.

The Horned Frogs are 87-53 (.621) with seven winning seasons, while the Mountaineers have gone 73-63 (.537) with seven winning seasons. Four of TCU’s winning seasons had 11+ wins, but WVU has only had one 10+ win season in the past decade. TCU has gone 56-43 in regular season Big 12 games, while also winning a share of a Big 12 title and appearing in the conference championship game twice. The Mountaineers have yet to win a conference championship or even appear in the title game, while going 47-51 in Big 12 play. The Horned Frogs are also 5-3 in bowl games during that span, while WVU has gone 2-6 in the postseason. Worst of all for the Mountaineers in this comparison is the fact that TCU reached the National Championship game with a first-year coach this season, when Neal Brown’s tenure has left fans viewing the program as unserious.

TCU has had ups and downs during its time in the Big 12, but new head coach Sonny Dykes has the Horned Frogs in a very competitive position.

Ultimately, WVU has been mediocre in football during its Big 12 tenure. The Mountaineers have struggled to stay above .500 and have a losing record in conference play. The team also has an embarrassing 2-6 mark in bowl games and has been spinning its wheels during “the climb” rebuild under Neal Brown. Three good seasons in 11 years is unacceptable for a program that wants to be competitive. And it’s frustrating for fans to see similar programs having almost instant success when they make coaching changes. What does WVU have to do to become a competitive football program again?

Basketball

WVU Women to Meet TCU Tuesday Night at the WVU Coliseum

The West Virginia women’s basketball team returns home this week and will host TCU tonight. The Mountaineers have only one loss at home this year, while the Horned Frogs are yet to win a road game. The game tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Wrestling

WVU Knocks Off No. 21 Pitt in Backyard Brawl

The Backyard Brawl went to the Mountaineers, as the West Virginia wrestling team upset #21 Pitt this past weekend.

NFL

Former Mountaineer QB Geno Smith’s Great Year Getting Even Better

Former West Virginia football player Geno Smith has led the Seahawks to the NFL Playoffs in his first season as the team’s starting quarterback. Seattle will face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card round.

Around the Big 12

Georgia routs TCU, becoming back-to-back national champion

TCU got absolutely run off the field in the National Championship game on Monday night. The Horned Frogs ended up on the wrong side of one of the most one-side title games in college football history.

Kalscheur nets late 3, No. 25 Iowa State beats No. 17 TCU

TCU and Iowa State had a classic Big 12 basketball battle on Saturday. Senior guard Gabe Kalscheur scored 15 points, including a late three-pointer to help the Cyclones win.

Around the NCAA

Surging Northwestern upends No. 15 Indiana, 84-83

26 points from senior guard Boo Buie helped Northwestern knock #15 Indiana out of the men’s basketball top 25.

Young scores 30 as Maryland tops No. 24 Ohio State 80-73

#24 Ohio State was also knocked out of the top 25 after senior guard Jahmir Young scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Maryland basketball team.

