West Virginia Thread Alert: Gold Rush Kansas

Date: September 10, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM on ESPN+

Location: Milan Puskar Stadium at Mountaineer Field, Morgantown, WV

Opponent: Kansas Jayhawks

Uniform: Gold Helmets, Gold Jerseys, Blue Pants

Record in Old Uniform: 4-0

The West Virginia Mountaineers will not be wearing the banana suits on Saturday when they take on the Kansas Jayhawks [pause for crying] instead, they will wear the reverse home jerseys when they don the gold helmets and gold jerseys with blue pants. It’s a lost chance to be full gold on the Gold Rush, which as you loyal readers know, is the best visual in sports.

To be fair, the Mountaineers are undefeated in this combination, something they have worn three times. This combination was first donned in 2016, when the Mountaineers went 10-3 with Skyler Howard at the quarterback position. They wore it again in Neal Brown’s initial season with the Mountaineers when they had quite arguably their best game under Brown, a 44-27 beatdown of NC State Wolfpack.

They wore them again when they beat Kansas State in the COVID 2020 season and last year when they choked out the Virginia Tech Hokies. Overall, this is a winning combination under Brown, and the Mountaineers will look to beat the Kansas Jayhawks as they try to get to .500 in the 2022 season.

HIGHLIGHTS