The Shotgun/Throwdown: West Virginia soccer games complement football weekend

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

West Virginia fans will be making the journey to Morgantown this weekend for the football team’s home opener against Kansas, but that’s not the only event going on for WVU athletics this weekend.

Three Mountaineer soccer matches will be played at home over the next few days. The first is tonight when the #17 WVU women’s soccer team hosts Clemson at 7:00 p.m. ET. It will be “Defend Dlesk Fan Appreciation Night” and tickets will only be $1 each.

On Friday night, the #23 WVU men’s soccer team will try to stay undefeated at home when it plays Yale at 7:00 p.m. ET. And on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET the women’s team returns to action against Bucknell.

So, if you’re making the trip to Morgantown for the Mountaineer football game, try to catch at least one of the three soccer matches.

Football

Daniels Provides Answers In His Mountaineer Debut

Mountaineer football fans have been talking about how impressed they’ve been with their new quarterback on and off the field.

Improved tackling a focus for Mountaineers ahead of matchup with Kansas

Missed tackles led to West Virginia giving up some big plays in its season opener, but the Mountaineer defense is working on correcting that issue.

Basketball

Bob Huggins’ journey to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame concludes Saturday

After this weekend, West Virginia’s “future hall of fame” coach, Bob Huggins, will officially be a hall of famer and it is well deserved.

Soccer

Massey Named United Soccer Coaches Player of the Week

Back-to-back clean sheets helped senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey of the #17 West Virginia women’s soccer team be selected as the United Soccer Coaches Division I Women’s Player of the Week.

Around the Big 12

Commissioner Brett Yormark says Big 12’s expansion strategy is about ‘going out west’

The Big 12 Conference is looking to add schools “out west” that have national recognition and compete at the highest level in basketball and football. Which schools fit that mold?

BYU Early 3-Point Favorite Over Baylor

The #9 Baylor football team is a three-point underdog heading into its matchup with #21 Brigham Young.

Around the NCAA

Tennessee vs Pitt Prediction, Game Preview

Despite being at home again this week, #17 Pitt is the underdog against #24 Tennessee this week at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Kentucky vs. Florida game glance, odds and an early prediction

Another top-25 game this week is #12 Florida hosting #20 Kentucky in an SEC showdown.

Rams vs. Bills player props, odds, 2022 NFL Kickoff Game picks, bets: Josh Allen under 277.5 yards

The 2022 NFL season kicks off tonight with the Buffalo Bills taking on the Los Angeles Rams on NBC.

Have any tips, suggestions, or requests for what you want to see in The Shotgun/Throwdown? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment below or contact us on social media.

Follow us!

Twitter: @smokingmusket

Facebook: The Smoking Musket