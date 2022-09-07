Former WVU Kicker Pat McAfee To Join ESPN’s College Gameday

It’s an absolute honor 2 have this tweet tweeted about me. GameDay is a show that I’ve been a fan of FOREVER So many moving parts including real cool conversations w/ the fine folks from WWE..all moved quickly Will lead show manana w/ all the deets DUMBEST LIFE OF ALL TIME https://t.co/wC4vhzUJIv

Former West Virginia Mountaineers and Indianapolis Colts kicker Pat McAfee continues to add to his growing resume in the media world as he confirmed a report by the NY Post that he would be joining ESPN’s College Gameday. McAfee’s media schedule is a hectic one, with his current podcast, plus co-hosting World Wresting Entertainment (WWE) Friday Night Smackdown and now, ESPN College Gameday. McAfee currently appears Friday nights from 8 PM to 10 PM on the WWE’s friday night show, which is hosted live in cities across the country. He will then need to fly to the hosting site of ESPN’s College Gameday for their Saturday Morning show.

The former punter turned multimedia performer will be on the show this Saturday from Austin, where No. 1 Alabama will face Texas.

ESPN and Fox are in an emerging battle for college football supremacy. This Saturday, for example, Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” will also be on site in Austin. McAfee has made appearances on “GameDay” in the past.

ESPN declined comment, while McAfee confirmed The Post’s report in a Twitter post.

McAfee, 35, will continue to do his daily talk show that is on YouTube, as well as WWE’s “Friday Night SmackDown” show for Fox. McAfee recently ended his relationship with SiriusXM, which had simulcast his show for two years.