The Shotgun/Throwdown: CJ Donaldson named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

West Virginia freshman CJ Donaldson has been named the Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Week after his breakout performance in his first game at WVU.

Although he is listed as a tight end, Donaldson played running back for the Mountaineers in the Backyard Brawl and made the big impact that some thought he would be before the season began. The Miami, Florida, native had 125 yards and one touchdown on just seven rushes. His first carry as a Mountaineer went for 44 yards. He was also credited with the blocked punt that set WVU up for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Hopefully Donaldson can put up even bigger numbers in the Mountaineers’ upcoming games against Kansas and Towson.

Football

Brown’s decision to punt a hot topic after Mountaineers falter late in loss at Pitt

It has been a topic of conversation for West Virginia football fans since Thursday night’s loss at Pitt: Did Neal Brown make the right decision to punt on fourth-and-one in the fourth quarter?

Soccer

Last-minute goal lifts No. 21 WVU over No. 25 Samford

The #21 West Virginia women’s soccer team earned a win and a draw against two ranked opponents during its road trip to Auburn, Alabama.

WVU Returns Home on Tuesday for First of Three

After two losses on the road to regional rivals, the #18 West Virginia men’s soccer team is back at home against American tonight on ESPN+.

Around the Big 12

Big 12 Football Opening Week Honors Announced

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders was named the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

No. 9 Oklahoma beats UTEP 45-13 in Venables’ coaching debut

#9 Oklahoma cruised in a 45-13 blowout over UTEP in the Sooners’ season opener.

Sanders helps No. 12 Oklahoma State beat Central Michigan

The #12 Oklahoma State football team helped Mike Gundy earn his 150th coaching win, with a 58-44 victory over Central Michigan.

Around the NCAA

No. 2 Ohio State wears down No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10

#5 Notre Dame kept it closer than people thought it would be, but #2 Ohio State got the win in the teams’ season opener.

Jefferson generates 4 TDs to power Arkansas past Cincinnati

An early lead helped #19 Arkansas defeat the #23 Cincinnati football team on Saturday.

Have any tips, suggestions, or requests for what you want to see in The Shotgun/Throwdown? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment below or contact us on social media.

Follow us!

Twitter: @smokingmusket

Facebook: The Smoking Musket