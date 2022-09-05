WEST BY POD: Brawl Recap and Kansas Preview

It’s West By Pod: A podcast about WVU sports, the Big 12 conference, and Pittsburgh traffic.

Joel (@WVStatsGuy) and Jordan (@Gameday_Shorts) discuss an exciting Backyard Brawl covering topics from the offense, players that stood out, and coaching decisions down the stretch. The guys cover the Big 12 schedule and highlight some exciting games next weekend. The second half of the pod gets you geared up for Kansas, the first night game in Morgantown in several seasons. Kansas has an improved roster, but WVU should still be the heavy favorites. Hopefully, it’s a bad week to be Kansas.

