West Virginia Thread Alert: Saturday Night Texas Specials

Date: October 1, 2022

Time: 7:30PM on FS1

Location: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium

Opponent: Texas Longhorns

Uniform: Blue Helmets, White Jerseys, Blue Pants

Record in Uniform: 4-6

The West Virginia Mountaineers will travel to Austin, Texas to take on the Texas Longhorns in a battle of .500 teams in primetime and while in Texas, they will wear the same jerseys they wore for their big win in 2018. Formally known as the Cactus Bowl Classic, these threads have been renamed to the Saturday Night Texas Special, in honor of one of the greatest modern games we have witnessed from the Mountaineers.

You might remember this game, with West Virginia down 1 at halftime (28-27), Texas stretched the lead to 34-27 before West Virginia tied the game at 34. Texas would take the lead again, leading 41-34. Will Grier led the team to the Texas 33 and then lofted a beautiful pass, hitting Gary Jennings in stride for the touchdown. When asked “if he wanted to win the game, then lets go win the @#$@#$#@ game”.

West Virginia lined up for a two-point conversion, then called a timeout based on Texas’ defensive look. Texas, in a show of gamesmanship, called a timeout when the teams got back on the field, even though the Mountaineers would run the play. Following the second timeout, Will Grier ran around and scored the go-ahead two-point conversion and told everyone “Horns Down”.

Side note - When I started doing this years ago, we were the only outlet telling you about the uniforms and certainly the only outlet telling you about the records. I’m pretty proud of that. Now everyone tells you and the school itself will keep the record of the uniforms. There is even a WVU Uniform Twitter. I’m not going to stop telling you about the uniforms but with kid sports, I’m probably not going to be the first to break it to you. This is my long way of saying I’m sorry I don’t get to these faster and it takes longer to spell it out, but I hope you enjoy them because I enjoy telling you about the uniforms and where and how we’ve worn them.

PREVIOUS COMBINATION HIGHLIGHTS