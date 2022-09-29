The Shotgun/Throwdown: Joe Mazzulla named Boston Celtics Interim Head Coach

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

Former West Virginia guard Joe Mazzulla has been named the interim head coach of the Boston Celtics for the 2022-23 season. The situation, while unfortunate for suspended coach Ime Udoka, is a great opportunity for Mazzulla. The WVU product is taking over a great NBA team that made the Finals last season and is still seen as a contender this year.

Mazzulla started his coaching career as an assistant at Glenville State and Fairmont State, and then joined the Celtics’ G-League team as an assistant coach. He then became the head coach at Fairmont State, where he won over 20 games every season, before joining Boston as an assistant in 2019.

Does this step in Mazzulla’s career mean that he’s too big to return to WVU to coach, or could he possibly be a candidate to be Bob Huggins’ successor?

Football

Jacolby Spells’ Pick-6 voted Big 12 Play of the Week

Freshman defensive back Jacolby Spells returned his first career interception for a touchdown in West Virginia’s win over Virginia Tech. The incredible play was selected as the Big 12 Conference Play of the Week.

WVU’s rush offense, defense among nation’s best

The Mountaineers have been controlling the running game on both sides of the ball. WVU is one of five Power-Five programs in the top 25 in both rushing offense and rushing defense.

Volleyball

Stokes Earns First Big 12 Award

Junior libero Skye Stokes has been named the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week. Stokes had 31 digs in West Virginia’s conference opener against Texas Tech, which is the Big 12 season high for digs in a game.

Around the Big 12

Key Conference Wins Lead to Big 12 Football Week 4 Awards

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez was named the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week after scoring five touchdowns in the Wildcats’ win.

Oklahoma State vs Baylor Prediction, Game Preview

Oklahoma State and Baylor have one of the top college football matchups of the weekend and the Bears are two-point favorites at home.

Oklahoma vs TCU Prediction, Game Preview

Oklahoma will look to bounce back this week against undefeated TCU.

Around the NCAA

Clemson vs. NC State odds, prediction, betting trends for Week 5 matchup

Clemson is favored by a touchdown at home against NC State, in what is probably the biggest game of the week.

Have any tips, suggestions, or requests for what you want to see in The Shotgun/Throwdown? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment below or contact us on social media.

Follow us!

Twitter: @smokingmusket

Facebook: The Smoking Musket