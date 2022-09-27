The Shotgun/Throwdown: Preseason starts for West Virginia basketball

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

Preseason practice has started for the West Virginia men’s basketball team and Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggins has a few things that he wants to see from this year’s team.

The first thing that Huggins wants to see from his WVU team is competitiveness. He believes that last year’s team wasn’t as competitive as they should’ve been, but he’s confident that the Mountaineers will be more competitive this season.

“Huggy Bear” also wants his team to have toughness in the 2022-23 season. He recently stated that Gabe Osabuohien was the only thing keeping WVU from being soft last year, so the Mountaineers will need a group effort to show the toughness that Huggins’ teams are known for having on the court.

Football

Texas Game to be Televised on FS1 at 7:30 p.m.

West Virginia’s Big 12 road game at Texas will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET this Saturday. The game, which some believe could get “The Climb” back on track, will be televised on FS1.

Soccer

Segalla’s Brace Lifts WVU over Iowa State

The West Virginia women’s soccer team earned its first conference win of the season on Sunday. Fifth-year senior Lauren Segalla led the Mountaineers to the win over Iowa State with two goals.

Late Goal Sinks WVU in Mountain State Derby

The West Virginia men’s soccer team continues to struggle, this time falling to in-state rival Marshall in the Mountain State Derby. The Mountaineers have had issues scoring and finishing, which has dragged them to a 2-5-1 record.

Around the Big 12

Martinez runs for 4 TDs, K-State stuns No. 6 Sooners 41-34

Kansas State upset Oklahoma on Saturday thanks to five touchdowns from senior quarterback Adrian Martinez.

Texas Tech tops No. 22 Texas 37-34 with FG in wild OT finish

Texas Tech claims that everything runs through Lubbock now, following its overtime win over Texas.

Around the NCAA

No. 5 Clemson hangs on, tops No. 21 Wake Forest 51-45 in 2OT

Clemson’s double-overtime win at Wake Forest was one of the week’s best games this past weekend.

Hooker sparks No. 11 Tennessee over No. 20 Florida, 38-33

Tennessee held off Florida on Saturday to stay undefeated at the top of the SEC East.

