WEST BY POD: Black Diamond Beatdown and Texas Preview

It’s West By Pod: A podcast about WVU sports, the Big 12 conference, and downward-facing horns.

Joel (@WVStatsGuy) and Jordan (@Gameday_Shorts) celebrate a convincing win in Blacksburg that keeps the Black Diamond trophy in Morgantown indefinitely. No time to rest though, as the Mountaineers head to Austin this week to face a Longhorn team coming off an upset at Texas Tech. The stakes will be high for both coaches and programs, as the loser will start off conference play 0-2.

Follow @West_By_Pod on Twitter and share your thoughts.

—————

Subscribe to West By Pod and all of The Smoking Musket’s audio offerings and leave a review: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | iHeart | RSS