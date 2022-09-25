Big 12 Roundup and Power Rankings: Kansas is 4-0, Oklahoma Loses

Kansas State 41, #6 Oklahoma 34

Adrian Martinez responded to a week of criticism with the game of his life, racking up 382 yards of offense himself as he led Kansas State to a decisive 41-34 win over the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Norman. Martinez, after three weeks of being overly conservative, came out of the gate throwing the ball downfield. On the first two Wildcat drives the offense moved effortlessly, aided by three big catches by Ben Sinnott; K-State (3-1, 1-0) cashed in twice on six-yard touchdown plays, one on a keeper by Martinez and the other on a pass to Malik Knowles.

The Oklahoma Sooners suffered their first loss of the 2022 season – and the first of Brent Venables’ tenure – Saturday night, falling 41-34 to the Kansas State Wildcats at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. It marked KSU’s third win over OU in the last four meetings between the teams.

#17 Baylor 31, Iowa State 24

The Baylor offense finally had the type of game fans were looking for, as Blake Shapen played his best this season, going 19-26 for 238 yards and 3 touchdowns. It was the most decisive Shapen has looked all season, and Jeff Grimes knew exactly how he wanted to attack the Cyclone defense, mixing in runs with lethal play action to extend drives. Shapen’s day was capped off by a beautiful trick play, as the QB found Gavin Holmes for 38 yards and a touchdown off of a reverse flea-flicker. That touchdown was the first time that Iowa State had given up points in the fourth quarter in 2022.

In all, you have to give credit to the Baylor Bears. Baylor is very well coached, and did not commit a single crime today. They absolutely covered up Iowa State’s receivers, and their offensive line murdered the Iowa State defensive line. While the Cyclone defense did improve in the second half, big passing plays sunk them, and Baylor could run the ball easily even in obvious running situations. Their offensive and defensive line assaulter their Cyclone counterparts all day. The prognosis for the season is relatively unchanged, but the excitement for the season has probably gone down for the time being.

Texas Tech 37, #22 Texas 34

This was the kind of loss that should directly impact expectations for a season. In nearly every aspect aside from some flashes from Bijan Robinson — who ironically effectively sealed the loss with a fumble on the first play of overtime — Texas looked like a terrible team, top to bottom. Weak physically. Poor execution. A lack of discipline. Unable to capitalize on opportunities. Questionable coaching. A complete lack of adjustments. Etc. All of this a week after, in a sense, getting humbled by struggling with UTSA for three quarters, and Texas follows that up with their worst showing of the year. More concerning, though, is they looked almost exactly like the Longhorns of 2021, all the way down to the 14-point second half collapse. Yes, it’s just one loss, but it’s an incredibly telling one.

I said it tonight on the Spaces, for football (your most valuable commodity) we will look back on this night as when it all turned. When Tech stepped out of the doldrums and became a player once again in college football. Coach McGuire made history tonight. The house he is building is as sturdy as any in the nation, and Red Raider Nation is starting to see how amazing it will be once he is done. Goodbye Texas, don’t let the door hit your ass on the way out. Wrecked Texas.

TCU 42, SMU 34

In his third game versus the Mustangs, Max Duggan turned in a top performance, throwing for 278 yards with a 76% completion percentage and 3 TDs. Duggan got the scoring going early, as a quick drive off the opening kickoff ended with a Duggan rollout and sling into the endzone hauled in for Savion Williams’ first collegiate TD.

Kansas 35, Duke 27

For the first time since 2009 the Kansas Jayhawks are 4-0. Today’s 35-27 win over Duke brings a wave of enthusiasm to Lawrence not seen since “I Gotta Feeling” by the Black Eyed Peas was #1 on the charts and Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs was on top of the box office. Kansas wasted no time marching down the field in front of a sold out crowd at Memorial Stadium. After being unable to convert the 4th and Goal from the 1 yard line, the KU defense stepped up to stop the Blue Devils on their first defensive series. From there, it was all Jalon Daniels, who ended the day with 324 yards and 4 touchdowns. Daniels, who is beginning to receive legitimate Heisman hype, also rushed for 1 touchdown.

POWER RANKINGS

Kansas Jayhawks (LW: 1) - Tell your kids about the time Kansas started 4-0 in 2022. Kansas State Wildcats (LW: 10) Followed up a loss to Tulane with a win in Norman. Big 12 is Wild. Texas Tech Red Raiders (LW: 9) Followed up a loss with an overtime win in Texas. WRECKED. West Virginia Mountaineers (LW: 7) Exit Sandman, Enter Country Roads Baylor Bears (LW: 3) Solid win against a tough Iowa State team. TCU Horned Frogs (LW: 7) Rivalry game win. Iowa State Cyclones (LW: 6) Tough loss to a ranked Baylor squad. Oklahoma State Cowboys (LW: 4) Out of sight, out of mind. Oklahoma Sooners (LW: 2) Kansas State has beaten OU 3 of the last 4 times they’ve played. Texas Longhorns (LW: 5) W-R-E-C-K-E-D.

Future Conference Rivals

#19 BYU 38, Wyoming 34

Cincinnati 45, Indiana 24

UCF 27, Georgia Tech 10

Houston 34, Rice 27