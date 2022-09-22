SOUND OFF: West Virginia Dominates Virginia Tech 33-10

In a game reminiscent of the old Big East days, West Virginia used a second half surge to rout the Virginia Tech Hokies 33-10. The first half of the game was a tight contest that the Mountaineers trailed for a good portion of, until JT Daniels hit Sam James for a touchdown right before the end of the half. The second half however, would be all West Virginia, when the Mountaineers took advantage of 15 Virginia Tech penalties and scored 20 second half points, including 17 in the fourth quarter.

West Virginia piled up 30 first downs, 421 yards of total offense including 218 yards rushing. CJ Donaldson added another 100-yard effort to his resume with a 23-carry, 106 yard effort. Kaden Prather led all receivers with 6 catches for 69 yards. Eight different Mountaineers caught a pass.

West Virginia had one turnover, a fumble by Tony Mathis, but the defense held strong and did not allow a score. West Virginia cornerback Jacolby Spells picked off a Grant Wells pass and returned it 27 yards for the game-sealing touchdown.

West Virginia has now held the Black Diamond Trophy for 369 days and the two teams are not scheduled to play again for the foreseeable future. West Virginia could hold the trophy for several thousand days.

LETS GO!