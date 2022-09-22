BLACK DIAMOND GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Virginia Tech Hokies — Pre-game updates, TV info, betting odds and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





GAME VITALS

Date: Thursday, September 22, 2022

Time: 7:30PM ET

Location: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, Virginia





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: ESPN; DirecTV 206, DISH 140

Announcers: Matt Barrie (PBP), Louis Riddick (analyst), and Harry Lyles Jr. (sideline)

Online Streaming: WatchESPN, with a valid cable subscription

Cord Cutters: Mountaineer fans can catch all the action on fuboTV. fuboTV is an over-the-top streaming service that carries all the major networks, including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now....the ESPN Disney networks! It also carries ABC, CBS Sports Network, FS1, SEC Network, and more. fuboTV comes with a cloud DVR feature, so you can record the game and watch it later.

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | Sirius 135, XM 199 | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android)

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi (PBP), Dwight Wallace (analyst), Jed Drenning (sideline), Andrew Caridi, and John Antonik (Pre/Postgame Show)

Betting Odds: West Virginia -2, Total 50.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Blacksburg, Virginia

Series History: After a fierce border rivalry was played for 42 straight years from 1912-1996, West Virginia and Virginia Tech began competing for another prize when they inaugurated the Black Diamond Trophy to commemorate the series. West Virginia won last year’s battle, 27-21, in Morgantown and currently holds the trophy. The Mountaineers won the first meeting for the trophy in 1997 and again in 2002 and 2003. VT regained the trophy in 2004 with a 19-13 win in Blacksburg and held on to it, winning the 2005 and 2017 meetings. West Virginia leads the overall series, 29-23-1; however, Virginia Tech leads the series since playing for the trophy, winning seven of the 11 meetings.

2021 Record: 6-7 (4-4 ACC), lost to Maryland, 54-10, in New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Head Coach: Brent Pry (1st season)





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

