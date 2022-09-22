The Shotgun/Throwdown: West Virginia offense ready to light up Hokies

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

The Virginia Tech defense is going to have its hands full tonight when the West Virginia offense comes to town. Junior quarterback JT Daniels and the WVU offensive have been lighting it up this season. Daniels is averaging almost 250 passing yards and two passing touchdowns per game.

The Mountaineer running game is also averaging over 200 yards per game on the ground, with an average of over three rushing touchdowns per contest. True freshman CJ Donaldson is leading the WVU running backs, averaging over 90 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns per game. He is also gaining over nine yards per carry. If Daniels, Donaldson, and the Mountaineer offense continue their dominance, the Black Diamond Trophy will be returning home to Morgantown.

Football

Mountaineers’ defense hopes to keep run-heavy Hokies from hitting their stride

For years the West Virginia defense has kept the offense in games, but now the tables have turned. The WVU defensive line will need to lead the way tonight, if the Mountaineers want to defeat their bitter rival, Virginia Tech.

Soccer

WVU women’s soccer opens Big 12 slate on the road

The West Virginia women’s soccer team kicks off Big 12 play tonight at Texas Tech. The match is set to start at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Rifle

West Virginia Tabbed No. 7 in Preseason Rankings

West Virginia opens the 2022-23 season at #7 in the national poll. The Mountaineers went 12-1 last year, but finished sixth at the NCAA Championships.

