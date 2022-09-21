West Virginia Thread Alert: Country Roads To Blacksburg

Date: September 22, 2022
Time: 7:30 PM on ESPN
Location: Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia
Opponent: Virginia Tech Hokies
Uniform: White Helmets, White Jerseys, Blue Pants
Record in Uniform: 3-2
The West Virginia Mountaineers will wear their Country Roads helmet and jersey, along with their traditional blue pants when they take on the Virginia Tech Hokies tomorrow in Blacksburg. The uniforms, which first debuted against the Pittsburgh Panthers earlier this year, feature a road map of West Virginia on the blue shoulders while the blue numbers are outlined with gold. The white helmets feature the state outline with the flying WV inserted, with a blue center stripe and gold outline stripes.
Overall, West Virginia is 3-2 in this uniform set (white/white/blue), with wins over Iowa State in 2014, Baylor and Kansas State in 2015 and losses to TCU in 2015 and Syracuse in 2018. The team has never worn them in the Neal Brown era.
