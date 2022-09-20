The Shotgun/Throwdown: Is CJ Donaldson a future college football star?

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

West Virginia football fans have enjoyed the improved play at the quarterback position, with junior JT Daniels taking over the starting role, but the WVU offense has also improved its running game. The increased production rushing the ball is due in large part to the contributions of true freshman CJ Donaldson.

Donaldson’s college career is off to a great start. He leads the Mountaineers with 274 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns through his first three games. Donaldson is also averaging 9.4 yards per run and 91.3 rushing yards per game.

Hopefully this has been just a glimpse into the career that Donaldson could have at WVU.

Football

Brown: Woods had surgery last week, no exact timetable for return

West Virginia has been without senior cornerback and defensive leader Charles Wood since midway through the season opener. Woods has surgery last week, but WVU is hopeful that he will be able to return before the end of the year.

Short week alters preparation, but Mountaineers and Hokies in ‘pretty equal’ positions

The Thursday night game is changing the Mountaineers’ approach to the battle for the Black Diamond Trophy. This rivalry game is a must-win for West Virginia, and it needs to take advantage of the primetime spotlight.

Volleyball

West Virginia Sweeps the Mountaineer Invitational

West Virginia defended its home court by winning all three of its matches in the Mountaineer Invitational. WVU Merrimack, Binghamton, and Delaware State to get to 6-6 this season.

Around the Big 12

Daniels’ 5 touchdowns power Kansas past Houston 48-30

Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels is proving that he and Kansas are legitimate this football season, with their latest win over Houston on Saturday.

Pratt rallies Tulane to 17-10 upset win over Kansas State

Kansas State was stunned by Tulane this past weekend, resulting in the Wildcats’ first loss of the year.

Around the NCAA

Washington makes statement, beats No. 11 Michigan St 39-28

Michigan State couldn’t handle the road trip to the west coast, and it led to an upset win for Washington.

