WEST BY POD: Black Diamond Preview

It’s West By Pod: A podcast about WVU sports, the Big 12 conference, and the ESPN+ audio department.

Joel (@WVStatsGuy) and Jordan (@Gameday_Shorts) celebrate a bounce-back week versus lowly Towson. The vibes were right, but no time to rest with a trip to Blacksburg looming on a short week. The guys get you ready for the game, highlighting players and matchups to keep an eye out for.

Follow @West_By_Pod on Twitter and share your thoughts.

—————

Subscribe to West By Pod and all of The Smoking Musket’s audio offerings and leave a review: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | iHeart | RSS