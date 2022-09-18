Big 12 Roundup & Power Rankings: Bad Loss Purple Kansas

#6 Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14

This team pretty much checked every box, and there will be plenty to say in the coming days. In the meantime, bask in the glow of a complete and decisive win over an old rival, and enjoy the rest of your college football Saturday.

#8 Oklahoma State 63, Arkansas Pine-Bluff 7

It wasn’t a satisfying performance tonight, but in the end NC State is right where it wanted to be after three games—and will, barring something very odd, be undefeated going into the Clemson game in two weeks. I can live with that.

#17 Baylor 42, Texas State 7

After a tough loss last weekend in Provo, Baylor dominated Texas State to win 42-7. The defense had some moments of bend, but never really let the Bobcats break through. The offense still has work to do, but it was one of the best games we’ve seen running the football early in this season.

#21 Texas 41, UTSA 20

The Texas Longhorns struggled with the UTSA Roadrunners early, falling behind after 17-7 after an onside kick and a trick play that took advantage of a seeming lack of focus early. The Longhorns responded by scoring 17 unanswered points to take a 24-17 lead and never looked back.

Iowa State 43, Ohio 10

The Cyclones took the lead early and never relinquished it, starting the scoring on an 11 play 69 (nice) yard drive, ending with a Hunter Dekkers touchdown run. After trading punts, Hunter Dekkers took over to get back into the end zone, as tight end DeShawn Hanika caught his second TD pass of the season to make it 14-0.

Tulane 17, Kansas State 10

Kansas State simply could not get the offense untracked this afternoon, ruining a solid defensive performance as the Wildcats lurched to a 17-10 defeat to the Tulane Green Wave at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The first 24 minutes of this game were straight garbage. K-State (2-1) gained 88 yards on four possessions without accomplishing anything, and trailed 7-0 following a one-yard touchdown run by Tyjae Spears which capped a nine play 90-yard drive by the Green Wave (3-0).

Kansas 48, Houston 30

These Jayhawks are not an illusion. They aren’t a dominant football team, but for once they are a solid, competitive football team. They proved that today by going on the road and taking down a Houston team that was favored by nine, and doing it in convincing fashion. It’s worth noting that in both the last two weeks, Kansas benefited from some lucky bounces. Still, that doesn’t explain away the Jayhawks’ offensive performances. After racking up 55 points and 419 yards in Morgantown, Kansas scored 48 with 440 yards in Houston, as the Jayhawks cruised past the Cougars 48-30.

POWER RANKINGS

Reminder - power rankings are fluid and based off of numerous factors, one of which is how much I’ve drank before I put these together. Don’t take them too seriously.

Kansas Jayhawks (LW: 1) - B.E.L.I.E.V.E. Oklahoma Sooners (LW: 4) - They still look like the class of the conference. Someone has to go through Norman to win the conference. Baylor Bears (LW: 7) - Doing what good teams do to inferior teams Oklahoma State Cowboys (LW: 8) - All Oklahoma conference championship game? Texas Longhorns (LW: 2) - Struggled early with UTSA before pulling away Iowa State Cyclones (LW: 3) - Dark horse? West Virginia Mountaineers (LW: 10) - A get right game that got them right TCU Horned Frogs (LW: 9) - Did not lose on the bye-week! Texas Tech Red Raiders (LW: 6) - Tough loss to a ranked opponent. Kansas State Wildcats (LW: 10) - Lost to Tulane. Lost. To. TU-LANE.

Future Conference Rivals

#25 Oregon 41, #12 BYU 20

The Oregon Ducks solidly defended home turf this afternoon. Oregon controlled the game on offense. The defense stopped Jalen Hall, to the extent that he could be stopped. Hall really is a future NFL QB, but the Ducks defense stymied him today. Bo Nix is our offensive star. Nix’s best season was his freshman season at Auburn, so it should not be a revelation that his season at Oregon has a lot to do with being reunited with Dillingham. Nix was flawless today.

Cincinnati 38, Miami (OH) 17

Ben Bryant threw for 337 yards and two touchdowns and Cincinnati scored 14 unanswered points in the second half to beat Miami (Ohio) 38-17 on Saturday for a series lead in the Battle for the Victory Bell.

UCF 40, Florida Atlantic 14