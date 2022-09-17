SOUND OFF: West Virginia handles business vs. Towson, attention now turns to Virginia Tech

A get-right game against an FCS team couldn’t have come at a more opportune time for the West Virginia Mountaineers, and they took full advantage of it this afternoon against Towson in Morgantown. WVU rolled to a 65-7 win over the Tigers to move to 1-2 on the season.

There’s not much to take away from this game regarding the overall picture, but any scenario where Neal Brown turns this season around and saves his job had to start with a convincing beatdown of the Tigers. There had to be a way to exorcise the bad vibes from the first 0-2 start in 43 years, and getting all four of your quarterbacks into the game and letting them run actual offense is how you do that. Having the option to cycle in some younger guys that haven’t seen playing time, especially on the defensive side of the ball, was crucial for this coaching staff and this team.

There are still plenty of questions about this program and Neal Brown has five days before he has to start showing his work but for now, we’ll enjoy a 58-point win over a decent FCS team and turn our attention to arguably the most important game on the schedule at this moment.

West Virginia is back in action on Thursday night when they’ll defend the Black Diamond Trophy in Blacksburg. That game is scheduled for a 7:30PM ET kickoff and will be broadcast on ESPN.

