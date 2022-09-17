GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Towson Tigers — Pre-game updates, TV info, betting odds and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





GAME VITALS

Date: Saturday, September 17, 2022

Time: 1:00PM ET

Location: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Online Streaming: ONLY AVAILABLE ON ESPN+

Announcers: Noah Reed (PBP) and Adam Breneman (analyst)

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | Sirius 109, XM 205 | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android)

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi (PBP), Dwight Wallace (analyst), Jed Drenning (sideline), Andrew Caridi, and John Antonik (Pre/Postgame Show)

Betting Odds: West Virginia -39, Total 56 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Towson, Maryland

Series History: West Virginia and Towson have played once in Morgantown on Sept. 6, 2014, with the Mountaineers winning 54-0.

2021 Record:

Head Coach: Rob Ambrose (13th season)





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

