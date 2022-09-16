West Virginia Thread Alert: Towson Tigers New Uniform Alert

Date: September 17, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM on ESPN+

Location: Milan Puskar Stadium at Mountaineer Field, Morgantown, WV

Opponent: Towson Tigers

Uniform: Blue Helmets, Grey Jerseys, Blue Pants

Record in Uniform: 0-0

The West Virginia Mountaineers will wear a new uniform combination on Saturday when they don a blue lid, grey jersey and blue pants against the Towson Tigers. The Mountaineers have worn a version of this before, but each time they have paired the blue helmet and grey shirt with grey pants. I do not have in my records that they ever worn this combination.

Neal Brown and the Mountaineers are pulling out all the stops in 2022, trying to break the curse and get this team back on the winning side of the tracks. Hopefully these new threads will be the spark that is needed for the team to right the ship, reel off several wins and get above .500 both this season and in the career of Brown.