COACH SPEAK: Neal Brown Seeks To Block Outside Noise

This is the right attitude from Neal Brown on outside noise.



“Negativity is never good, but it is what it is. This is big-time football. There are pros and cons to it. If you're affected by outside noise now, then you're going to be affected by it your whole life.” — Mike J. Asti (@MikeAsti11) September 13, 2022

Not much to say, he can’t say that the noise is affecting him. All the team can do is try to block out the noise, but they are hearing the noise. There is no way they aren’t hearing the noise.

NB on injuries:

-Charles Woods will be out again this week

-Jalen Thornton remains out, hopefully be back next Thursday

-Jordan White is a go for Saturday — Anjelica Trinone (@AnjelicaTrinone) September 13, 2022

The Charles Woods injury is looking like its going to be several weeks before he is ready to go.

NB on QBs: “Garrett has continued to do a really good job. We continue to carry packages for him and have him play at all times.. Goose and Nicco continue to get developmental work. I talked to Nicco this morning and he’s really pleased with how he is progressing. I am too” — Anjelica Trinone (@AnjelicaTrinone) September 13, 2022

While Coach Brown’s presser really doesn’t say too much, defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley also met with the media and he let the cat out of the bag on the very first question.

West Virginia DC Jordan Lesley calls #KUfball's offense vs. the Mountaineers "a version of triple option football." He also said the most KU used a single formation on Saturday was four snaps.



️: @EerSportsDotCom pic.twitter.com/ep7crMCOW7 — Michael Swain (@MSwain247) September 14, 2022

If I sound frustrated, it is because I am. The idea that a team did something they hadn’t before, or something they hadn’t shown before, is football. Its the way football has been played for the past 90 years and it is the way football will be played for the next 90. For the past 37 games, we have heard, far too much and far too often, how the opponent did something they hadn’t shown on film before. Why is that the continued response? Why is that an excuse?

Lesley on DL Sean Martin played the best up front: “His role will increase and it needs to. He’s ready for that. He understands what he can be now. There’s some positions that we can get him in upfront that will really really help up the next time we cross that style of offense” — Anjelica Trinone (@AnjelicaTrinone) September 13, 2022

Martin deserves more of a role on this defense. He has been very good the past two games. Against the Kansas Jayhawks, Martin finished with 4 tackles and 2 tackles for loss. As a team, WVU had three TFLs.