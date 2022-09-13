WEST BY POD: Post Kansas Vent Session

It’s West By Pod: A podcast about WVU sports, the Big 12 conference, and licking your wounds.

Joel (@WVStatsGuy) and Jordan (@Gameday_Shorts) are joined this week by Jake Lantz (@NiteStare) to talk about the state of WVU football following a shocking home loss versus Kansas. The guys discuss Neal Brown, his future at WVU, and if he has any chance to come back from this disappointing 0-2 start. WVU faces FCS Towson this Saturday.

