The Shotgun/Throwdown: Bob Huggins is officially a Hall of Fame coach

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday night.

The lifelong Mountaineer was very deserving of the honor. Huggins has 916 victories in 40 seasons of coaching, with 326 being won during his 15 years at WVU. He also has two Final Four appearances from his 25 trips to the NCAA Tournament.

Just as important as his on-court accomplishments, “Huggy Bear” has made a tremendous impact in the lives of his players, fellow coaches, and WVU fans. His passion and work ethic truly embody what it means to be a Mountaineer, and he is undoubtedly one of the most important figures in the history of WVU athletics.

Football

Shane Lyons suggests wait-and-see approach on job status of Neal Brown

West Virginia football coach Neal Brown is officially on the hot seat. Brown’s superiors in the athletic department are waiting to see how the 2022 season plays out, but has Neal lost the trust of Mountaineer fans?

Soccer

West Virginia Stunned by Yale in Final Minutes

The West Virginia men’s soccer team could be falling out of the top 25 after a shocking loss to Yale on Friday night. The Mountaineers desperately need to improve their finishing ability to put goals on the board.

Volleyball

West Virginia Wraps Up South Dakota Classic

The West Virginia volleyball team struggled at the South Dakota Classic, losing two of its three matches at the event. WVU is now 3-6, but returns home for the Mountaineer Invitational this week.

Around the Big 12

Young, No. 1 Alabama escape Texas on late FG 20-19

Texas was almost “back” this weekend, but Alabama escaped Austin with a 20-19 win.

Katoa’s TD lifts No. 21 BYU past No. 9 Baylor 26-20 in 2OT

Baylor and Brigham Young put on a show in their double-overtime battle of top-25 teams on Saturday night.

Around the NCAA

Appalachian State upsets No. 6 Texas A&M for first top-10 win since 2007, third top-25 win in program history

Appalachian State went on the road and shocked Texas A&M on Saturday, and now the Mountaineers will be hosting ESPN’s College GameDay this upcoming weekend.

Notre Dame Upset by Marshall: Recap, Stats and What’s Next

Marshall defeated Notre Dame, 26-21, on Saturday in one of the biggest wins in program history.

Dak Prescott undergoes surgery on right thumb as Dallas Cowboys prep for QB’s absence

The Cowboys are scrambling to find a plan for quarterback Dak Prescott’s injury absence.

