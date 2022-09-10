GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Kansas Jayhawks — Pre-game updates, TV info, betting odds and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.
GAME VITALS
Date: Saturday, September 10, 2022
Time: 6:00PM ET
Location: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia
WATCH/LISTEN
Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Announcers: Courtney Lyle (PBP), Forrest Conoly (analyst) and Tori Petry (sideline)
Online Streaming: WatchESPN, with a valid cable subscription
Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | Sirius 94, XM 206 | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android)
Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi (PBP), Dwight Wallace (analyst), Jed Drenning (sideline), Andrew Caridi, and John Antonik (Pre/Postgame Show)
Betting Odds: West Virginia -14, Total 59.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook
THE ENEMY
Where are they from? Lawrence, Kansas
Series History: The series between West Virginia and Kansas started in 1941 with a 21-0 WVU win in Morgantown. The last meeting took place in Lawrence, in 2021, with West Virginia winning, 34-28. The Mountaineers lead the series, 10-1. West Virginia has a 6-0 series advantage in games played in Morgantown.
2021 Record: 2-10, 1-8 Big 12. Beat the Texas Longhorns, 57-56, in overtime for their single conference win.
Head Coach: Lance Leipold (2nd season)
PREGAME READING & UPDATES
