GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Kansas Jayhawks — Pre-game updates, TV info, betting odds and more

GAME VITALS

Date: Saturday, September 10, 2022

Time: 6:00PM ET

Location: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Announcers: Courtney Lyle (PBP), Forrest Conoly (analyst) and Tori Petry (sideline)

Online Streaming: WatchESPN, with a valid cable subscription

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | Sirius 94, XM 206 | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android)

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi (PBP), Dwight Wallace (analyst), Jed Drenning (sideline), Andrew Caridi, and John Antonik (Pre/Postgame Show)

Betting Odds: West Virginia -14, Total 59.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Lawrence, Kansas

Series History: The series between West Virginia and Kansas started in 1941 with a 21-0 WVU win in Morgantown. The last meeting took place in Lawrence, in 2021, with West Virginia winning, 34-28. The Mountaineers lead the series, 10-1. West Virginia has a 6-0 series advantage in games played in Morgantown.

2021 Record: 2-10, 1-8 Big 12. Beat the Texas Longhorns, 57-56, in overtime for their single conference win.

Head Coach: Lance Leipold (2nd season)





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

