How to watch West Virginia vs. Kansas in Week 2

How to Watch the West Virginia Mountaineers vs. the Kansas Jayhawks.

Time: 6:00PM ET

Location: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West “By God” Virginia

Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Online Streaming: ONLY AVAILABLE ON ESPN+

TV Crew: Courtney Lyle (PBP), Forrest Conoly (analyst) and Tori Petry (sideline)

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android). We will also include the stream in our game thread, which will go live at 4:00 PM ET.

SiriusXM Satellite Radio will also be broadcasting the game on channel 94 on Sirius branded radios and channel 206 on XM branded radios.





What do I need to watch ESPN+?

ESPN+ is pretty easy to tune into, because it’s built off the back of ESPN’s already existing WatchESPN/ESPN3 system.

Specifically, once you’ve signed up for your ESPN+ account, you can tune into ESPN+ on your web browser by heading to espn.com/watch

If you don’t want to sit in front of a computer all evening watching a football game, you’re in luck! The ESPN app is available on almost every device and platform on the market, including Android smartphones, Android TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV Sticks, Amazon Fire/Kindle tablets, Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Samsung Smart TVs.

To add ESPN+ to any of the devices mentioned above, follow these instructions:

Subscribe to ESPN+ Download and Open the ESPN app on your mobile or TV device Click the Settings Gear in the upper right corner Select “Account Information” then “Log Into ESPN Account.” You should receive an activation code. Visit https://espn.com/activate on your phone or laptop and type in the code Log in with your ESPN+ credentials You should then get confirmation that your ESPN+ account is linked and now see and “ESPN+” tab in the ESPN app.





What else do I get with ESPN+?

Glad you asked!

The service includes live MLB, NHL, NBA, and MLS games, as well as college sports, PGA golf, Top Rank Boxing, and Grand Slam Tennis matches. You’ll also find the United Soccer League, cricket, rugby, Canadian Football League, English Football League, and UEFA Nations League games, if you’re a real sicko sports fan.

ESPN+ is also a must-have for UFC fans, as they are the only place to watch UFC PPVs in the U.S. An ESPN+ subscription provides exclusive access to UFC Fight Night every week.