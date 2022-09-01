Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





GAME VITALS

Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022

Time: 7:00PM ET

Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: ESPN; DirecTV 206, DISH 140

Announcers: Matt Barrie (PBP), Louis Riddick (analyst), and Harry Lyles Jr. (sideline)

Online Streaming: WatchESPN, with a valid cable subscription

Cord Cutters: Mountaineer fans can catch all the action on fuboTV. fuboTV is an over-the-top streaming service that carries all the major networks, including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now....the ESPN Disney networks! It also carries ABC, CBS Sports Network, FS1, SEC Network, and more. fuboTV comes with a cloud DVR feature, so you can record the game and watch it later.

Sign up for a free seven day trial of fuboTV, and get 15% off the base family plan, by following THIS LINK.

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | Sirius 199, XM 85 | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android)

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi (PBP), Dwight Wallace (analyst), Jed Drenning (sideline), Andrew Caridi, and John Antonik (Pre/Postgame Show)

Betting Odds: Pittsburgh -7.5, Total 51.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.





THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Series History: The Backyard Brawl against Pitt is West Virginia’s longest-played rivalry, with the 2022 game being the 105th meeting of the two schools. While the Panthers lead the all-time series 61-40-3, West Virginia holds a 16-8-1 mark in the last 25 games of the series. The last meeting took place in Morgantown with the Mountaineers winning 21-20.

2021 Record: 11-3, 7-1 ACC, ACC Champions, Lost to Michigan State, 31-21, in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl

Head Coach: Pat Narduzzi (8th season)





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

