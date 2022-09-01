The Shotgun/Throwdown: Top 25 matchup tonight for the West Virginia women’s soccer team

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

The #21 West Virginia women’s soccer team will be facing a fellow ranked team tonight. #11 Auburn will host the Mountaineers in a huge nonconference match. WVU is coming off of a 3-0 win over Saint Francis, but the Tigers are a much tougher, and undefeated, opponent. The Mountaineers will need to be creative offensively if they want to win this game, because Auburn has only allowed one goal in its first four games. The match will be shown on SEC Network+.

Football

Surprises and wrinkles likely in play, but slowing Pitt’s ground game crucial for Mountaineers

Senior Dante Stills and the West Virginia defense will have to stop Pitt’s rushing attack to keep the Mountaineers in game in tonight’s Backyard Brawl.

With Harrell in charge of offense, Brown has prepped for different challenges during game

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown knew that he would have to give up control of the offense if WVU was going to improve on that side of the ball.

Also, scroll down for the must-see Backyard Brawl hype video!

Around the Big 12

Fox, ESPN to open talks with Big 12 about conference’s next television deal

New Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark is already hard at work in an effort to get the conference a more advantageous television deal, which could potentially entice new members.

Around the NCAA

ACC commissioner says conference is on good trajectory, but good start in football ‘important’

The ACC is feeling the pressure of conference realignment, with its commissioner pushing for a good start to the 2022 football season.

