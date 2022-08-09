WEST BY POD: Oklahoma and Kansas State on the Deep Dive menu this week

It’s West By Pod: A podcast about WVU sports, the Big 12 conference, and spoiled fanbases.

Joel (@WVStatsGuy) and Jordan (@Gameday_Shorts) get into it this week talking about “coach speak” from fall camp and the release of the first Coaches Poll. The guys keep the deep dives rolling with coverage of a new-look Oklahoma Sooner team and a potentially dangerous and fun Kansas State team. Next week, West By Pod will cover Oklahoma State, the final team on WVU’s schedule.

Follow @West_By_Pod on Twitter and share your thoughts about previous deep dives or topics to discuss on next week’s pod.

—————

