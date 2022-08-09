The Shotgun/Throwdown: The renewal of the Backyard Brawl is sold out

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

The renewal of the Backyard Brawl between the West Virginia and Pittsburgh football programs is sold out. Pitt announced last week that every seat has been sold for the upcoming rivalry game. In response to seat tickets being sold out, Pitt has decided to begin selling “standing room only” tickets to allow more fans to attend the game.

WVU fans definitely helped make this Thursday night game a sellout. Some Mountaineer fans are going to the game in groups with as many as 50 people.

The brawl will be nationally televised on ESPN and the network is also bringing its College GameDay pregame show to town for the game.

Football

Scott optimistic group of largely unproven tailbacks can hold their own

The West Virginia offense will have its work cut out for it, as it tries to replace the production that former running back Leddie Brown provided. Running backs coach Chad Scott believes that his backs can bring versatility and big-play ability to the WVU offense.

Ravens add Daryl Worley as free agent

The Ravens have signed former West Virginia defensive back Daryl Worley. This is the second time in his six-year NFL career that Worley has been in Baltimore.

Around the Big 12

Former Oklahoma assistant football coach Cale Gundy read ‘racially charged word’ aloud multiple times, coach Brent Venables says

Oklahoma assistant football coach Cale Gundy resigned and admitted that he read a racially charged word out loud during a film session. Sooners head coach Brent Venables says that Gundy’s statement did not tell the entire story.

Around the NCAA

College football’s Position U 2022: Which schools produce the most talent at each position?

Lots of football programs and fans like to claim that their team has the best players in a certain position. Which programs actually have the best players by position?

Parking no longer free at WVU Coliseum

West Virginia University has decided to start charging parking fees at one of the last remaining locations on campus where students can park for free.

Have any tips, suggestions or requests for what you want to see in The Shotgun/Throwdown? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment below or contact us on social media.

Follow us!

Twitter: @smokingmusket

Facebook: The Smoking Musket