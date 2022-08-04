The Shotgun/Throwdown: West Virginia men’s soccer team ranked sixth in preseason poll

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

The 2022 season hasn’t even started yet, and the West Virginia men’s soccer team has already made history. WVU is ranked #6 in the preseason United Soccer Coaches Rankings, which is the highest preseason ranking in program history.

It's preseason #️⃣6️⃣ for the gents!



This is @WVUMensSoccer's highest preseason ranking in program history! #HailWV pic.twitter.com/fUHBtYx9ex — WVU Sports (@WVUSports) August 2, 2022

The ranking not only shows the respect that other coaches have for the Mountaineers, but it also shows the great success that head coach Dan Stratford is having at his alma mater. Last year, WVU reached the NCAA Quarterfinals and narrowly lost to Georgetown in a penalty shootout. Stratford is bringing back eight of his starters this season, so the Mountaineers are poised to make another run in the NCAA Tournament.

Football

Transfers Set to Bolster Mountaineer Secondary

The West Virginia secondary will be relying on multiple transfers this football season. Head coach Neal Brown believes that Rashad Ajayi from Colorado State and Wesley McCormick from James Madison will be valuable cornerbacks that can also contribute on special teams.

Basketball

Women’s Basketball Releases Nonconference Schedule

The West Virginia women’s basketball team has released its nonconference schedule for the upcoming season. Some of the notable games include a road trip to Penn State and a matchup with NC State at the Cancun Challenge.

Around the Big 12

Top-25 senior Chris Johnson, a ‘perimeter prospect with explosiveness,’ commits to Kansas men’s basketball program

The Kansas men’s basketball team has secured a commitment from one of the top recruits in the 2023 class. The hard-playing shooting guard from Texas will play at Montverde Academy in Florida for his senior high school season.

Around the NCAA

Despite winning the SEC and playing for the national title, last season ‘a rebuilding year,’ Alabama’s Nick Saban says

For some college football teams, a rebuilding year is going 5-7 and not playing in a bowl game. For Alabama, it’s winning the SEC title and losing in the National Championship game.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman visits the Greenbrier

The Greenbrier could be hosting an event for the LIV Golf International series in 2023, which would finally bring a major golf event back to West Virginia.

