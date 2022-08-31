How to watch the West Virginia Mountaineers take on the Pitt Panthers in The Backyard Brawl

How to Watch the West Virginia Mountaineers vs. the Pitt Panthers in The Backyard Brawl.
Time: 7:00PM ET
Location: Acrisure “Don’t Call Me Heinz Field” Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Channel: ESPN
Online Streaming: WatchESPN with a valid cable subscription
Cord Cutters: Mountaineer fans can catch all the action on fuboTV. fuboTV is an over-the-top streaming service that carries all the major networks, including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now....the ESPN Disney networks! It also carries ABC, CBS Sports Network, FS1, SEC Network, and more. fuboTV comes with a cloud DVR feature, so you can record the game and watch it later.
Sign up for a free seven day trial of fuboTV, and get 15% off the base family plan, by following THIS LINK.
TV Crew: Matt Barrie (PBP), Louis Riddick (analyst), and Harry Lyles Jr. (sideline)
Cable: Check your local listings
DirecTV: Channel 206
Dish: Channel 140
Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android). We will also include the stream in our game thread, which will go live at 5:30 PM ET.
SiriusXM Satellite Radio will also be broadcasting the game on channel 199 on Sirius branded radios and channel 85 on XM branded radios.
