The Shotgun/Throwdown: West Virginia loses first Backyard Brawl of the week

Before the long-awaited Backyard Brawl kicks off the 2022 football season, the West Virginia and Pitt men’s soccer teams faced off on Monday night to start the Backyard Brawl Week. With both teams being in the top seven nationally and having an intense rivalry, the game was nationally televised.

The Panthers jumped on the Mountaineers early and the match quickly got out of hand. Pittsburgh scored the first goal of the game 11 minutes in and added a second goal less than six minutes later. The Panthers then scored a third goal in the 30th minute.

WVU was unable to get on the board and fell 3-0. Head coach Dan Stratford was disappointed with the Mountaineers’ inability to be clinical in the offensive third of the field, as well as their fundamental mistakes on defense in the first half.

Football

WVU’s Brown, Pitt’s Narduzzi Announce Daniels as Game One Starter

The Backyard Brawl will officially have two former USC quarterbacks starting for West Virginia and Pitt. WVU announced JT Daniels as its starter on Monday.

Soccer

McCarthy leads WVU past St. Francis, 3-0

The #21 West Virginia women’s soccer team defeated St. Francis, 3-0, on Sunday to improve to 2-1-1 this season.

Volleyball

West Virginia Wraps Up Penn State Classic

The West Virginia volleyball team starts the year 2-1 after getting wins over Duquesne and Loyola at the Penn State Classic.

Around the Big 12

Kansas Jayhawks suspend WR Trevor Wilson indefinitely after arrest

The Kansas football team has suspended wide receivers Trevor Wilson and Tanaka Scott after Wilson was charged with suspicion of aggravated assault and use of a deadly weapon.

Around the NCAA

Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman says being 17.5-point underdog to Ohio State will be a motivator this week

Despite being ranked in the top five, Notre Dame is a three-score underdog against Ohio State this week.

