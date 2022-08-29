WEST BY POD: Backyard Brawlin’ (Pitt Preview)

It’s West By Pod: A podcast about WVU sports, the Big 12 conference, and one of the best rivalries in college football, the Backyard Brawl.

Joel (@WVStatsGuy) and Jordan (@Gameday_Shorts) kick it off this week with some discussion about how important this game is, both to the fans and Neal Brown’s WVU tenure. The guys get into a preview of Pitt on both sides of the ball, highlighting a few players to watch for each unit and matchups that could dictate the game. The pod rounds out with some betting discussion.

