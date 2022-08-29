BREAKING: JT Daniels Named Starter For Backyard Brawl

At his press conference this afternoon, West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown named JT Daniels as the starter for the Backyard Brawl to be held at Acrisure Stadium on September 1. Daniels, who first committed to USC out of high school, has played for both the USC Trojans and last season for National Champions Georgia Bulldogs.

Daniels transferred to the Mountaineers in April, following the annual spring game. Daniels’ commitment came with the statement that the Mountaineers analytics team announced that with JT, the Mountaineers believed they were a 10-win team.

“The relationship with Graham Harrell set the stage,” the elder Daniels told 247Sports’ Tom Loy. “Between Graham and Neal Brown, we feel like we have everything we need at West Virginia. They feel like they have a quarterback that can help them win games, not just manage them. JT can do that in this offense. He felt comfortable with the staff. He felt there was plenty of talent there to win. They took him in, they have this analytics dude. They have all these ratings for all the players. They said that JT comes in and is among the best QBs in the Big 12. It takes them from roughly 6 wins to 10 wins at minimum. That was big. He wants to win a championship and now they know the Big 12 title is now attainable.”

Now the Mountaineers have their starter for week one and can focus on the Panthers knowing who will sling the rock in Pittsburgh.