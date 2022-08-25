Smoking Musket Staff Predicts 2022 Season

WVUNite

6-6. I already laid out my expectations but I’ve got the ‘Eers at 6-6 this year. I think they start the year on fire but slowly fizzle as the competition increases. There are a lot of questions about the team and they haven’t just left after one year.

Jordan Pinto

8-4. I want to ride the vibes. The Mountaineers don’t quite break into the group of B12 contenders, but clean up the margins enough to plant themselves firmly in the conference’s second tier. There’s a chance this record could look even better if the offense shows any sort of significant growth under Graham Harrell.

Mike Miller

8-4. Based on nothing but the vibes, I think we sneak past Pitt and then handle Kansas, Towson and VT to start 4-0. Once we get into Big 12 play, I think it’s a toss-up in nearly every game. I could easily be talked into 10 wins, but I think that’s going to depend on the offensive line. The vibes are good. Could also be talked into 6-6.

Joel Bracken

I’ll sit between 7-5 or 8-4. Closer to 7-5. Think we start strong, vibes are good 3-1. Growing pains in the new offense. We’ll win 1-2 we shouldn’t (this is our year for OU) and blow one that makes you sick. Rough down the stretch. Mixed feelings going into next season but overall it’s progress.

Nick Shoemaker

I am going to be optimistic about the offense improving and Neal finally showing real progress on the field. I have us at 8-4 with an opening loss to Pitt, but then getting six wins in the next seven games to be 6-2 heading into November. I’ll also predict that we go undefeated at home.

Matt Kirchner

I just have absolutely no clue what to expect from this team anything from 4-8 to 9-3 would have me going yeah that makes sense