WEST BY POD: WVU Deep Dive and Big 12 Betting Picks

It’s West By Pod: A podcast about WVU sports, the Big 12 conference, and degenerate commentary.

Joel (@WVStatsGuy) and Jordan (@Gameday_Shorts) get started this week discussing the fact that WVU hasn’t named a starting quarterback just 10 days out from the season opener. The guys then get into the Mountaineers, the last team covered as a part of their offseason deep dives. The pod concludes with Joel and Jordan making an over/under pick for each of the Big 12 teams regular season win totals and discussing some fun prop bets that caught their eye.

Follow @West_By_Pod on Twitter and share your thoughts about our deep dive series and betting picks. Next week, Pitt preview!

