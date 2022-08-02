West By Pod Deep Dive series keeps rolling. This week: TCU and Iowa State

It’s West By Pod: A podcast about WVU sports, the Big 12 conference, and spikey reptiles.

Joel (@WVStatsGuy) and Jordan (@Gameday_Shorts) start this week off with a tough question: If you were building an offense for college football in 2022, would you rather have Pat White, Steve Slaton, and Owen Schmitt, or Geno Smith, Tavon Austin, and Stedman Bailey. The guys roll up their sleeves and talk TCU, who will be under new head coach Sonny Dykes this season and also cover Iowa State who will be in rebuilding year after losing many important seniors.

