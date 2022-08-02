Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

Football season is almost here! Fall camp has officially started for West Virginia.

Some of the key news from the beginning of preseason training was seeing who was on the field and who wasn’t for the Mountaineers.

Tight end Will Dixon has joined the team after reclassifying to the recruiting class of 2022, but safety Saint McLeod, quarterback Will Crowder, and tight end Mike O’Laughlin were not at practice. Crowder is facing illness and O’Laughlin was excused from to complete class work. Exree Loe was participating in the first day of fall camp, but the outside linebacker is still recovering from his knee injury, so he was limited in his activities.

Football

Dante Stills named to Bednarik Award Watch List

Fairmont native Dante Stills has been named to the 2022 Chuck Bednarik watch list. The award is given to the college football defensive player of the year. This is the second year in a row that Stills, who led West Virginia with seven sacks last season, has been named to the Bednarik preseason list.

Brown: WVU’s O-line is “the strength of our team”

Despite last season’s struggles, West Virginia football coach Neal Brown sees the offensive line as one of the team’s strengths. WVU is returning all five starting linemen, which should provide valuable experience.

Around the Big 12

Big 12-BIG EAST Battle Extended Two Years

The Big 12-Big East Battle has been extended through the 2024-25 season. The West Virginia men’s basketball team will be facing Xavier in this year’s edition of the nonconference scheduling agreement.

Around the NCAA

What is the future of college football? Over 200 coaches, players and administrators respond

Conference realignment, the transfer portal, and name, image and likeness rules are the biggest topics that are changing the landscape of college football. Are these recent changes for better or for worse?

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 6 games for violating NFL’s personal conduct policy

NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended for six games because of sexual misconduct allegations.

