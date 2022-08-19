West Virginia Game Preview: Game 8 - TCU Horned Frogs

The West Virginia Mountaineers and TCU Horned Frogs will forever be linked to the 2012 realignment that saw them jump from separate conferences to the Big 12. Since joining the conference, TCU is 74-51. TCU has enjoyed a bit more success than the Mountaineers, with three seasons in double digit wins. In 2014 the Horned Frogs shared the 2014 conference title and in 2017 played for a conference championship, but the Frogs have also experienced more lows than the Mountaineers, having four seasons where they finished below .500.

Entering 2022, the Frogs have Max Duggan back after he threw for over 2,000 yards last season. He should be better in his second year with Sonny Dykes, but if he’s not, backup Chandler Morris, a former Oklahoma Sooner, is waiting in the wings.

Quentin Johnson is a true No. 1 target, Derius Davis is a smallish all-star speedster who dominated as a kick returner, and Taye Barber and Blair Conwirght combined to average almost 18 yards per catch. Duggan will have the top four receivers from last year back along with Quincy Brown to work on the outside.

First-team All-Big 12 center Steve Avila anchors the offensive line, which also added versatile four-year SMU starter Alan Ali via transfer and already includes one of the conference’s most promising tackles, Andrew Coker. They will block for Kendre Miller, who has a career 7.4 yards per carry average and should be in line for lead-back duties following the departure of Zach Evans.

Dylan Horton returns but he’ll need to do better than last years four sacks. He’s back on one end, Terrell Cooper returns to the interior, and 312-pound Soni Misi will clog the center as noseguard.

TCU’s defense has long been associated with speed but last year the defense, especially the linebackers didn’t create enough havoc. Dee Winters led the team with 74 tackles in the middle, and Jamoi Hodge is a good, fast outside defender who was third with 60 stops.

Cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson is coming off a first-team All-Big 12 campaign. To the mix, TCU added Navy transfer linebacker Johnny Hodges and Colorado transfer safety Mark Perry, and both emerged promptly in spring practice.

2021 Full Game and Highlights

Prediction that will be right: The Mountaineers will enjoy running the ball this game.

Prediction that will be wrong: TCU will not return a kickoff for a touchdown.

Game Prediction: