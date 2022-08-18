The Shotgun/Throwdown: West Virginia has the best tailgates in the Big 12

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

It will probably come as a surprise to absolutely nobody, but West Virginia has been ranked the best tailgate school in Big 12 Conference. “Bookies” recently ranked the top football gameday experiences in the Big 12 and WVU received a perfect 10 out of 10 score in tailgating.

West Virginia had the fifth-best overall pregame experience in the conference. WVU had one of the lower “Entertainment Around Stadium” scores, which is probably due to Milan Puskar Stadium’s distance from High Street and the downtown area, but the school also had one of the higher “Family Sentiment” scores with a seven out of 10.

Football

Dixon’s Confidence Showing Up In His On-Field Performance

West Virginia sophomore Lance Dixon is receiving a lot of praise from head coach Neal Brown. The outside linebacker, who transferred to WVU from Penn State, will provide athleticism and physicality for the Mountaineers’ defense this season.

Soccer

Mountaineers set to open season against Indiana

The West Virginia 2022-23 sports year will officially begin tonight with the first regular season match for the women’s soccer team. The Mountaineers will be hosting Indiana in this season opener that will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Around the NCAA

Marshall transfer Grant Wells named Virginia Tech’s starting quarterback

Virginia Tech will be starting Charleston, West Virginia, native Grant Wells at quarterback this season. Wells was the starter at Marshall before joining the Hokies.

College Football Playoff’s board discusses possibility, potential of restructuring how college football is governed, sources say

College football is continuing to head in an interesting direction, as the College Football Playoff’s Board of Managers is discussing the possibility of the sport being governed outside of the NCAA.

