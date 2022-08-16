The Shotgun/Throwdown: Jerry West and Rod Thorn to introduce Bob Huggins at Hall of Fame induction

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

Basketball

Legendary presenters named for Bob Huggins Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Fellow West Virginia basketball legends and Hall of Famers, Jerry West and Rod Thorn, will introduce WVU head coach Bob Huggins when he is inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September. After 916 wins, two NCAA National Coach of the Year awards, and two Final Four appearances, Huggy Bear’s induction is well overdue.

Soccer

Mountaineers atop Sun Belt preseason poll; Marshall chosen No. 2

The #6 West Virginia men’s soccer team is the favorite to win the Sun Belt Conference in its first year in the league. In-state rival, and recent national champion, Marshall is projected to finish in second place behind the Mountaineers.

Brewster Named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

West Virginia defender Jordan Brewster has been selected for the 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Women’s Soccer Team. The fifth-year senior was a Third Team All-American last season.

ESPN Announces 2022 Big 12 Soccer and Volleyball TV Selections

ESPN has released its television schedule for the 2022 Big 12 soccer and volleyball seasons. The West Virginia women’s soccer team will have at least one match nationally televised on ESPNU, while the WVU volleyball team will have one match on ESPN2 and two matches on ESPNU.

Around the Big 12

Oklahoma gains 12th ESPN 300 commit for 2023 class in No. 43 recruit Jacobe Johnson

Oklahoma has secured another top football recruit with this athlete that will likely play defensive back.

Around the NCAA

AP Top 25 poll: Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia headline college football rankings ahead of 2022 season

Alabama enters the 2022 college football season at the top spot in the AP poll, with Ohio State and Georgia also receiving first-place votes.

Have any tips, suggestions, or requests for what you want to see in The Shotgun/Throwdown? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment below or contact us on social media.

Follow us!

Twitter: @smokingmusket

Facebook: The Smoking Musket