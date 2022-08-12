The Shotgun/Throwdown: Battle for the Black Diamond trophy officially a sell-out

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor and daily distractions.

Football

WVU’s road clash at Virginia Tech sold out | Gold and Blue Nation

West Virginia will enter Lane Stadium to fight with Virginia Tech for possession of the Black Diamond Trophy on Sept. 22 for the first time since 2004. The Mountaineers are sure to face a raucous Hokie crowd, as the program announced that game will be a sellout.

WVU’s Brown Offers His Thoughts on Thursday’s Scrimmage | West Virginia University Athletics

Thursday's scrimmage went a little long, causing coach Neal Brown to push back his post-practice remarks about a half hour.

From Murray State to Morgantown, Floyd Continues His Move In Secondary | West Virginia University Athletics

Junior Marcis Floyd is one of the leading contenders to take over the cat safety position Sean Mahone handled last year.

Notebook: James hopes to provide spark to punt return unit | WV MetroNews

At this point, the responsibility appears to belong to Sam James, a veteran wide receiver with only one punt return to this point in his college career.

CJ Donaldson continues to earn praise; Backyard Brawl countdown hits 21 days | WV MetroNews

Entering Neal Brown’s fourth season at WVU, depth has been built up at seemingly all positions on the field. But there could still be opportunities for true freshmen to make an impact this season.

Sam James learning the ropes on special teams from former NFL returner | Gold and Blue Nation

Entering his redshirt junior season, James once again finds himself as a featured part of West Virginia’s special teams plan. This time around, though, there has been a recent NFL return man helping in his preparation for the upcoming season.

Ford-Wheaton, Jefferson make Feldman’s “Freaks list” | Gold and Blue Nation

It’s a topic fans could debate endlessly on message boards, and maybe one players argue about in the locker room: who are the best athletes on the WVU football roster?

Soccer

Single-Match Tickets, Scarf Package Now Available | West Virginia University Athletics

Single-match tickets for the West Virginia University men's and women's soccer 2022 home season are now available.

Worley signs NFL deal, immediately makes an impact | EerSports

Just a few short days ago - Sunday to be exact - Daryl Worley was an NFL free agent. On Thursday night, he was making a big impact for the AFC North contender, shining on the national stage.

