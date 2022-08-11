Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

Mountaineer wide receiver Sam James is staying loyal to the WVU football program and the state of West Virginia. James is one of the few West Virginia players that was with the program before head coach Neal Brown arrived, and he and many of his teammates have remained faithful throughout all the changes they’ve seen.

The WVU offense will rely on the experience and production of James and fellow receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton this season. They will also provide stability for new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and new quarterbacks JT Daniels and Nicco Marchiol.

Football

Less sleep for Jackson equals more depth along Mountaineers’ defensive line

West Virginia defensive line coach Andrew Jackson is losing sleep over decisions he has to make about lineups and combinations to use this football season. The difficult decisions are a positive result of WVU’s depth on the d-line.

From Murray State to Morgantown, Floyd Continues His Move In Secondary

Murray State transfer Marcis Floyd has had a smooth transition to the West Virginia football program. His success this offseason could have him starting at safety in WVU’s season opener at Pittsburgh.

Around the Big 12

Running back Cedric Baxter, No. 58 overall recruit for 2023, chooses Texas

One of the top running back recruits in the class of 2023 has committed to Texas.

