Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor and daily distractions.

Football

Production from Prather vital to receiving group in need of having players step up | WV MetroNews

From a production standpoint, three of West Virginia’s top five wide receivers and four of its six leading pass catchers from last season are no longer around.

As 'quarterback' of defense, Kpogba assumes abundance of responsibility in his first season at WVU | WV MetroNews

Lee Kpogba has yet to play a game as a member of West Virginia’s football team. Yet West Virginia’s mike linebacker, who participated in all of spring practice, is unquestionably a defensive leader before ever recording a tackle in a WVU uniform.

WVU has a depth issue on the D-line — in a good way | Gold and Blue Nation

Dante Stills isn’t keeping WVU defensive line coach Andrew Jackson up at night, but rather the guys behind him on the depth chart.

Basketball

Women’s Basketball Launches Coach P’s Mini Mountaineers | West Virginia University Athletics

West Virginia University women's basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit would like to invite all girls in grades 3-8 to join Coach P's Mini Mountaineers program for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Soccer

Thiesen, Brewster garner preseason recognition | Gold and Blue Nation

A pair of Mountaineer soccer stars appear on the latest “Players to Watch” list from the United Soccer Coaches.

Geno Smith named Seahawks starting QB vs. Steelers in preseason opener | Gold and Blue Nation

The unofficial Geno Smith comeback tour is officially underway.

Will Grier receives praise from Mike McCarthy at Cowboys camp Tuesday | Gold and Blue Nation

Will Grier is in the midst of an important training camp in his NFL career.

Tarik Phillip signs with UK’s London Lions | Gold and Blue Nation

Tarik Phillip has joined the London Lions of the British Basketball League.

Around the Big 12

Longtime Oklahoma Sooners football assistant Cale Gundy resigns after reading aloud 'shameful' word off player's iPad | ESPN

Longtime Oklahoma football assistant coach Cale Gundy resigned Sunday night, saying he read aloud "a word that I should never -- under any circumstance -- have uttered" off the screen of a player's iPad during a film session last week.

Big 12 Football Mailbag: Iowa State's Ceiling, Big 12 Strengths | Heartland College Sports

This week's Big 12 football mailbag discusses the ceiling for Iowa State, the league's strongest and weakest positions and more!

Around the NCAA

Sources - Big Ten nears media rights agreement with Fox, CBS, NBC | ESPN

The Big Ten is close to finalizing a new media rights deal with Fox, CBS and NBC, according to sources, with longtime partner ESPN no longer in the mix.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons QB Sam Hartman out indefinitely with non-football-related medical condition | ESPN

Wake Forest will be without starting quarterback Sam Hartman for "an extended period of time" due to a non-football-related issue, the school announced Wednesday.

Perfect video, no notes. The Lions are winning the Super Bowl.

Have any tips, suggestions or requests for what you want to see in The Shotgun/Throwdown? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment below or contact us on social media.

Follow us!

Twitter: @smokingmusket

Facebook:The Smoking Musket